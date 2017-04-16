Cleveland Police: Man Wanted For Broadcasting Killing On Facebook Live

CLEVELAND (AP/KDKA) – Cleveland’s police chief says a manhunt is underway for a suspect they say killed a man while streaming the homicide live on Facebook.

Calvin Williams said Sunday that he’s urging Steve Stephens to turn himself in and not to “do anymore harm to anybody.”

Police say Stephens broadcast the video live on the social media network. It was up for about three hours before it was removed.

Media update on shooting suspect Steve Stephens https://t.co/FTTPJW3X44 — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) April 16, 2017

The suspect said in the video he has also killed more than a dozen other people. Williams said police have not verified that information.

Police say Stephens should be considered armed and dangerous. No information about the victim has been released.

Williams said Stephens may be driving a newer model white Ford Fusion. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

WOIO spoke with several people who claimed to be family members of the man shot and killed. They described the victim as a “good man” who would “give you the shirt off of his back.”

I just spoke with a man and woman who said the man killed in the FB live video was their 78 year old father @cleveland19newspic.twitter.com/Gpf3EUafLM — Shanice (@ShaniceDunning) April 16, 2017

One woman said she felt like her heart was going to stop.

