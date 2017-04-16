REMEMBERING DAN ROONEY: Obituary | Looking Back At A Legend | Public Viewing More Video | Sports Community | Pittsburghers | Catholic Community | A Tribute | Photos | More Steelers News

Cleveland Police: Man Wanted For Broadcasting Killing On Facebook Live

April 16, 2017 4:27 PM
Filed Under: Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP/KDKA) – Cleveland’s police chief says a manhunt is underway for a suspect they say killed a man while streaming the homicide live on Facebook.

Calvin Williams said Sunday that he’s urging Steve Stephens to turn himself in and not to “do anymore harm to anybody.”

Police say Stephens broadcast the video live on the social media network. It was up for about three hours before it was removed.

The suspect said in the video he has also killed more than a dozen other people. Williams said police have not verified that information.

Police say Stephens should be considered armed and dangerous. No information about the victim has been released.

Williams said Stephens may be driving a newer model white Ford Fusion. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

WOIO spoke with several people who claimed to be family members of the man shot and killed. They described the victim as a “good man” who would “give you the shirt off of his back.”

One woman said she felt like her heart was going to stop.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information. 

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

