Police: Dirt Bike Rider Hit Woman, Girl, Carjacked Vehicle

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a dirt bike rider pursued by police struck a woman and a child in a crosswalk near Philadelphia, then carjacked a vehicle and fled.
Officials said Philadelphia police tried to arrest the rider earlier but he fled into Delaware County, speeding into an Upper Darby area crowded with Easter shoppers and people entering a children’s show at the Tower Theater.
Upper Darby police said he hit a woman and a 6-year-old girl, leaving the child in serious condition at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the woman in guarded condition at Penn Presbyterian hospital.
Police said the rider then forced a driver from a car at knifepoint and fled. The car was recovered and a person taken into custody, but police said they don’t know whether he was involved.
