Latrobe Woman Shares Heartwarming Story After Finding Elusive Easter Egg

LATROBE (KDKA) — This Easter, a Latrobe woman is sharing the sweet story of how she finally found the coveted Easter egg she had been hunting for years.

The Latrobe Bulletin’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt is a staple of the community. The tradition and prizes bring people of all ages out of their homes to scour high and low for the egg.

Jessica Murtha, aided by her boyfriend Dakota, found it this year and won over $1,500 in goods and certificates from local merchants.

But the story of how she found the egg might be even more valuable.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Murtha reveals that she has been participating in the Latrobe Bulletin’s hunt for nearly 10 years.

“The task may seem like a simple idea, but for those of you who don’t understand the dedication, it is more tricky than it is simple. I would pile friends in that old Ford Taurus in high school; sometimes I would find myself walking around a swamp thinking that it would be the year and other times I would be at the right place at the wrong time,” she wrote.

This year, however, was different. Murtha’s grandfather was due to have surgery and she dedicated all of her time and energy into caring for him.

But, as she drove him to the hospital, the man continued to steer the conversation back to the egg.

“In the waiting room, I told pap I would stay there all day and wait for his surgery to be over. As he went in, he said ‘I want you to leave, and you will find that egg.’ And if you know my grandfather, you know he’s a stubborn man. As much as my heart was heavy to leave, I respected his wishes,” she wrote.

Armed with pap’s blessing, Murtha rushed home, grabbed a Latrobe Bulletin containing a clue to the egg’s location, and set out to search.

“I’m not sure where or how I knew, but we went straight to the location of the egg. Thank you Pappy! For those of you who don’t believe in the egg, fate or maybe even karma, here’s your story. Happy Easter!”