One Person Dead In West Mifflin Crash

April 16, 2017 9:38 PM By Lynne Hayes-Freeland
Filed Under: Lynne Hayes-Freeland, Route 837, West Mifflin

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — At least one person was killed Sunday in a multi-vehicle rollover crash in West Mifflin.

It happened around 9 p.m. along Route 837, near a railroad crossing, between Dravosburg and Duquesne.

The crash involved two vehicles.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other people were rushed to the hospital with injuries.

Route 837 has been shut down in both directions and it is expected to remain closed for hours.

It is not clear what caused the collision.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information. 

