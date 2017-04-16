Crews Battle Fire At Vacant House In New Castle

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Crews battled a fire at a vacant house in New Castle early Sunday morning.
It happened just after 2:30 a.m. at a vacant house in the 400-block of Epworth Street.
The flames were mostly contained inside the house, and it was under control in less than an hour, but the fire broke out again around 5:30 a.m., causing serious damage.
According to neighbors, the house had been vacant for a few years, and several other vacant structures in the area had caught fire in the past few years.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
