Crews Battle Fire At Vacant House In New Castle

April 16, 2017 9:08 AM
Filed Under: New Castle, Vacant House Fire

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Crews battled a fire at a vacant house in New Castle early Sunday morning.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. at a vacant house in the 400-block of Epworth Street.

The flames were mostly contained inside the house, and it was under control in less than an hour, but the fire broke out again around 5:30 a.m., causing serious damage.

According to neighbors, the house had been vacant for a few years, and several other vacant structures in the area had caught fire in the past few years.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

