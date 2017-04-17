12 Hurt In Acid Attack At London Club

LONDON (AP) – British police are investigating an acid attack at a London club that led to a mass evacuation.
Police said Monday 12 people were treated in hospitals for burns. None of the injuries was said to be life-threatening. Two men in their 20s were in serious but stable condition.
Police say the problem at the Mangle nightclub in east London started with a dispute between two groups of people that escalated when a male suspect sprayed a “noxious substance” directly at two men.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
Roads in the area were closed and a hazardous material response team rushed to the scene.
The substance hasn’t yet been identified.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)