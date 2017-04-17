REMEMBERING DAN ROONEY: Obituary | Looking Back At A Legend | Public Viewing More Video | Sports Community | Pittsburghers | Catholic Community | A Tribute | Photos | More Steelers News

April The Giraffe Cam To Be Taken Down This Week

April 17, 2017 10:34 PM
Filed Under: Animal Adventure Park

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (KDKA) – Animal Adventure Park in New York reports the live feed that has kept everyone enraptured for months will be taken down this week.

In a Facebook post, the zoo says that days after giving birth to her male calf, April suffered a small twist of her leg.

“This is not unheard of in such long legged animals. Dr Tim was on site and all is well,” the statement read, in part.

However, concerned April fans rushed to the keyboard to point out the issue. This apparently caused major problems for the zoo.

“We appreciate concern but the bogging down of email servers and other platforms is the exact reason the giraffe cam will need be pulled,” the statement read. “While we appreciate the concern, it is interfering with normal park operations and preparation for opening; at a period when our resource of time is limited and cannot be hindered. Please allow our team to do as they are trained to do – we have their care covered!”

As of Monday evening, the cam was still active.

