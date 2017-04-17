Child Counselor Charged With Possessing Child Pornography

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania psychologist who specializes in counseling children has been charged with possessing child pornography.
Police in Lower Allen Township and the state attorney general’s office investigated after a co-worker at a counseling center told them that 64-year-old Edward Horan confessed to having an addiction to child pornography.
The New Cumberland counselor was arraigned last week and faces a preliminary hearing May 3. His attorney did not immediately return a call seeking comment Monday.
Investigators say they found 14 images of nude, prepubescent children on Horan’s personal devices.
