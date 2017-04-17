Manhunt Continues For Cleveland Facebook Murder Suspect

CLEVELAND (KDKA/AP) – Authorities on the hunt for a suspect who they say fatally shot an elderly Cleveland man in a gruesome video posted on Facebook say his last known location was at the shooting site.

Police and the FBI in Cleveland said Monday that the suspect, 37-year-old Steve Stephens, could still be in the city or in surrounding states.

Earlier Monday, CNN cited a law enforcement source who stated that Stephen’s cell phone ping was detected in Erie, Pennsylvania, about 100 miles east of Cleveland. WOIO-TV in Cleveland reported Monday morning that police investigated the ping, and found nothing.

OSHP & CLE Police- no new details on search to find suspect. Cell phone pings investigated overnight in Parma & Erie Co., PA- nothing found. pic.twitter.com/gqlz99SYgt — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) April 17, 2017

Chief Calvin Williams says detectives talked with Stephens by cellphone Sunday after he shot 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. but haven’t had contact since.

Authorities are telling people in Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana and Michigan to be on the lookout. They say Stephens should be considered armed and dangerous.

Cleveland’s police chief says officers have searched dozens of places since the shooting Sunday and told residents to go about their business, but be careful.

Police say no more victims have been found, despite the shooter’s claim that he killed over a dozen people.

Chief Williams is urging Stephens to turn himself in and not to “do anymore harm to anybody.”

Debbie Godwin says her father was shot Sunday afternoon while he was picking up aluminum cans. She says he “wasn’t harming anyone” and was a gentle person, with nothing mean about him.

Debbie Godwin says her father was retired and had 10 children. She says he spent the day before the shooting doing one of the things he loved most, fishing in Lake Erie.

A spokeswoman for the behavior health facility where Stephens worked says he underwent an extensive FBI background check before being hired in 2008.

Beech Brook spokeswoman Nancy Kortemeyer says Monday there was nothing in the background check for Stephens that caused any concerns.

Kortemeyer says Stephens’ job since 2015 as a vocational specialist involved preparing youth and young adults ages 16-25 for employment.

Stephens had referred to himself as a case manager. Kortemeyer says he did have a caseload of clients that he managed.

Authorities say Stephens did not have a criminal record.

Williams said Stephens may be driving a newer model white Ford Fusion with temporary Ohio license plate E363630.

The FBI asking anyone with information to call 1-800-call FBI, or call 911.

