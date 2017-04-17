REMEMBERING DAN ROONEY: Obituary | Looking Back At A Legend | Public Viewing More Video | Sports Community | Pittsburghers | Catholic Community | A Tribute | Photos | More Steelers News

Police: Man Throws Church Bench Into Shrine, Upset & Convinced Priest Was Harming Kids

April 17, 2017 12:39 PM
Filed Under: Bob Allen, Bradley Dubovich, Fayette County, German Township, St. Francis of Assisi

GERMAN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A man has been arrested after allegedly causing damage to a church’s property because he thought a priest was sexually abusing children.

According to police, the incident happened around 5 a.m. Friday at the St. Francis of Assisi Parish in German Township.

Sisters of the parish called police to report a man on the property who was upset and yelling. The man allegedly drove a dark-colored sedan through the yard of the church.

He also allegedly knocked over statues and threw a bench through a shrine, which destroyed several objects inside.

While state police were investigating, a vehicle matching the description returned to the scene and parked across the street.

Troopers approached the vehicle and found Bradley Dubovich, 39, of New Salem, inside.

According to the criminal complaint, Dubovich was “convinced that the priest at the parish was raping little children.”

He was arrested and is facing a list of charges including, DUI, desecration of a venerable object, criminal mischief and possession of marijuana.

