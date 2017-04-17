REMEMBERING DAN ROONEY: Obituary | Looking Back At A Legend | Public Viewing More Video | Sports Community | Pittsburghers | Catholic Community | A Tribute | Photos | More Steelers News

New Traffic Pattern In Effect In Parkway North Construction Zone

April 17, 2017 6:29 AM By Christine D'Antonio
Filed Under: Christine D'Antonio, Interstate 279, Parkway North

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Commuters who use the Parkway North are getting their first look at a new traffic pattern today.

Last week, the HOV lanes were closed in order to reroute traffic.

For drivers using the southbound side of the Parkway North, here’s what you need to know:

Traffic will split just before the Camp Horne Road exit.

Drivers heading into the city can stay left at the split onto the express ramp. From there, you’ll drive in a single lane on what is normally the outbound side of the Parkway.

Drivers who are using one of the local ramps in Bellevue or Perrysville will stay right at the split and use a single lane through the work zone.

The speed limit is 45 mph through the work zone.

The $89 million project is expected to be completed in 2019. Construction on the Inbound side is expected to be done by the end of this year.

By September, PennDOT expects re-open the HOV lanes.

Crews will start on the outbound side at the beginning of 2018.

