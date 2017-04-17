Pennsylvania Traffic Deaths Fall To Lowest On Record In 2016

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania highway officials say traffic deaths in the state dropped slightly last year to reach their lowest level since records began to be kept in 1928.
The Transportation Department announced Monday that there were 1,188 traffic deaths in the state last year, down 12 from 2015.
Fatalities dropped from crashes where vehicles ran off the road or hit objects, as well as for incidents involving drunken drivers.
Pedestrian deaths from crashes jumped, however, from 153 in 2015 to 172 in 2016.
