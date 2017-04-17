Officials: Employee Shoots Co-Worker At Pepsi Plant

STOWE TWP. (KDKA) — Police were called to a Pepsi plant in Stowe Township on Monday.
Allegheny County emergency dispatchers confirm authorities were called to the 400 block of Graham Street around 2:30 p.m.
Allegheny County officials tell KDKA an employee shot another employee at the facility.
The victim was rushed to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. The injury is not considered life threatening.
The employee who fired the shot is in custody of the Stowe Township Police.
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information.
