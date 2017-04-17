WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Officials: Employee Shoots Co-Worker At Pepsi Plant

April 17, 2017 3:25 PM
Filed Under: Graham Street, Stowe Township

STOWE TWP. (KDKA) — Police were called to a Pepsi plant in Stowe Township on Monday.

Allegheny County emergency dispatchers confirm authorities were called to the 400 block of Graham Street around 2:30 p.m.

Allegheny County officials tell KDKA an employee shot another employee at the facility.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. The injury is not considered life threatening.

The employee who fired the shot is in custody of the Stowe Township Police.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information. 

