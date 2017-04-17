Police: Standoff Suspect Will Face Megan’s Law Violation Charges

ALLLENTOWN (KDKA) – A man accused of trying to kill his wife and causing a standoff will be facing some new charges, according to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s Detectives said it was video of the crime scene that aired on KDKA that led them to opening up another investigation.

Police used tear gas and several flash bangs to get suspect William Snatchko to come out of his mobile home and surrender on March 20, 2017.

Police say the incident started at a home in Carnegie when Snatchko tried to shoot and kill his wife. Officers say he left and went to his mobile home in Allentown where the standoff happened. Allegheny County Sheriff’s Deputies knew Snatchko to be a sex offender.

When Sheriff’s Detectives saw the video of his mobile home on KDKA, that led them to investigate whether he was in violation of Megan’s Law. “Through the footage, we were able to determine that he was not at the address where he was supposed to be registered at,” said Lieutenant Conor Mullen of the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Mullen said Snatchko’s indecent assault conviction in 2015 requires him to register his address for 25 years.

Because he was not registered at that new address, charges are going to be filed for Megan’s Law violations. In addition, to that, five other discrepancies will be filed for a total of six Megan’s Law violations. Lt. Mullen says the other charges pertain to four vehicles and a boat that belong to Snatchko that have not been updated with his property registration.

Snatchko’s wife was not hit by any of the shots. The couple is reportedly divorcing. Judge David Spurgeon granted a protection from abuse order against Snatchko.

He is being held in the Allegheny County Jail without any bond. He is already charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault and other charges. “These six additional Megan’s Law violation charges will be filed probably within the next few days,” said Lt. Mullen.

