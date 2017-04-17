WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Former President Obama To Attend Dan Rooney’s Funeral

April 17, 2017 6:10 PM
Filed Under: Barack Obama, Dan Rooney

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — President Barack Obama, along with several other dignitaries, will be attending Pittsburgh Steelers Chairman Dan Rooney’s funeral Tuesday.

In 2009, President Obama appointed Dan Rooney U.S. Ambassador to Ireland. Dan Rooney would become the only U.S. Ambassador to visit every single Irish county.

“Dan Rooney was a great friend of mine, but more importantly, he was a great friend to the people of Pittsburgh, a model citizen, and someone who represented the United States with dignity and grace on the world stage. I knew he’d do a wonderful job when I named him as our United States Ambassador to Ireland, but naturally, he surpassed my high expectations, and I know the people of Ireland thank fondly of him today,” Obama said in a statement following Rooney’s death. “Michelle and I offer our condolences to the Rooney family, some of the most gracious and thoughtful people we know — even as we celebrate the life of Dan Rooney; a championship-caliber good man.”

In addition to the former president, former vice-president Joe Biden and his wife, Theresa Heinz, John Kerry and Eric Holder will be in attendance.

