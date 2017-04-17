Report: Woman Killed When Horse Lands On Car, Crushes Roof

ASHLAND TWP. (KDKA) — Police say a woman was killed Easter Sunday in Clarion County when a horse entered the roadway and collided with her vehicle.
Explore Clarion reports it happened 8:30 p.m. along State Route 338 in Ashland Township.
Clarion County Coroner Terry Shaffer said a “horse came up on the hood and then on top of the roof, causing the roof to cave in.”
The vehicle continued to travel west across the eastern berm and then crossed back over the roadway and crashed into a ditch.
The driver, identified as 49-year-old Beatrice King, of Guys Mills, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The horse also died in the incident.