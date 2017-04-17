REMEMBERING DAN ROONEY: Obituary | Looking Back At A Legend | Public Viewing More Video | Sports Community | Pittsburghers | Catholic Community | A Tribute | Photos | More Steelers News

Rostraver Ice Garden Moves Into Final Four Of Kraft Hockeyville Contest

April 17, 2017 11:13 AM
Filed Under: Kraft Hockeyville, Rostraver, Rostraver Ice Garden

ROSTRAVER (KDKA) – The Rostraver Ice Garden is one step closer to winning a big prize.

The rink was one of 10 across the country that was in the running for a large grant from Kraft Hockeyville. Now, they’ve moved into the final four.

The eventual winner of the contest receives $150,000 for improvements.

Rink owner Jim Murphy says the Ice Garden would put it to good use.

“It would be money that would be dedicated to a good cause. So we need your help,” he said.

If you would like to vote for the Rostraver Ice Garden, visit https://www.krafthockeyville.com/.

Voting will begin Tuesday and end on Wednesday.

The other three rinks in the running are located in Geneseo, New York, Bloomington, Illinois and Bloomington Minnesota.

