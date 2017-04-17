Rostraver Ice Garden Moves Into Final Four Of Kraft Hockeyville Contest

ROSTRAVER (KDKA) – The Rostraver Ice Garden is one step closer to winning a big prize.
The rink was one of 10 across the country that was in the running for a large grant from Kraft Hockeyville. Now, they’ve moved into the final four.
The eventual winner of the contest receives $150,000 for improvements.
Rink owner Jim Murphy says the Ice Garden would put it to good use.
“It would be money that would be dedicated to a good cause. So we need your help,” he said.
If you would like to vote for the Rostraver Ice Garden, visit https://www.krafthockeyville.com/.
Voting will begin Tuesday and end on Wednesday.
The other three rinks in the running are located in Geneseo, New York, Bloomington, Illinois and Bloomington Minnesota.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter