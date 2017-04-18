REMEMBERING DAN ROONEY: Obituary | Looking Back At A Legend | Public Viewing More Video | Sports Community | Pittsburghers | Catholic Community | A Tribute | Photos | More Steelers News

7-Foot Alligator Caught After Crawling Out Of Louisiana Storm Drain

April 18, 2017 2:05 PM
Filed Under: Alligator, Bucktown, Louisiana

METAIRIE, La. (AP) – An alligator has been wrangled after crawling out of a storm drain in Louisiana.

WWL reports a 7-foot (2.13-meter) alligator emerged from a drain in Jefferson Parish on Monday after heavy rains.

The drain was located behind an elementary school that wasn’t holding class because of spring break.

The alligator did move around, but Bucktown resident Hazel Porter described it as mainly “just chilling.”

Video obtained by WWL shows a group of Bucktown residents detaining the alligator by lassoing its neck and tying the rope to a nearby pole as the creature thrashes.

Steven Nicholson, a witness, says wildlife professions arrived and taped its mouth shut. The wranglers placed the bound alligator in a pickup truck and planned to relocate it.

