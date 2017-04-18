By Janelle Sheetz Plenty of Pittsburgh businesses are going green these days, but with Earth Day quickly approaching on April 22, it’s a great time to take a day to celebrate Mother Nature. Events all over the city are dedicated to doing their part for the earth, from neighborhood cleanup events to repurposing workshops to a number of events held by the Pittsburgh Earth Day team. Here are five of the best ways to celebrate Earth Day in Pittsburgh, whether you’re looking to pitch in, too, or have a little fun.

Ecolution Fashion Show

510 Market St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

(412) 773-8800

www.pittsburghearthday.org Date: Thursday, April 20, 2017 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Fairmont Hotel will hold an Ecolution Fashion Show to kick off Earth Day festivities on Thursday, April 20 from 7 to 10 p.m., including cocktails and h’ors d’oeuvres. The show will feature recycled and reused materials designed by local designers and is hosted by Pittsburgh Earth Day. The group’s other Earth Day events include a sustainability business breakfast, Paint the Square Green, solar-powered food-truck festival, sustainable lunch, sustainable festival and sustainable pub crawl.

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful Cleanup Events

Various locations

www.keeppabeautiful.org

One of the best ways to celebrate Earth Day is to help do your part to keep our earth clean, and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful is hosting plenty of cleanup events to do just that. The events are being held all over the state on Earth Day itself with a number in the Pittsburgh area, including the Nine Mile Run stream in Frick Park, Glassport, South Park, Jefferson Hills, Oakdale, Monroeville, Allegheny County parks, Plum Borough, Blawnox, McKeesport, Rachel Carson Trail, and more. For a full list, check out the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful calendar.

Solar Superheroes

6035 Ridge Road

Gibsonia, PA 15044

(724) 977-2854

www.chatham.edu Date: Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sustainable projects are a great way to celebrate Earth Day, and Chatham University will have their own with their Sustainable Saturday: Solar Superheroes event on Earth Day, held in Eden Hall. Groups will build their own solar oven out of a repurposed pizza box and other common household materials, then will see how that oven can be used to make foods like s’mores. The event will also include a look at Eden Hall’s own use of solar panels. The cost is $15 per project, $10 if you bring your own pizza box. Related: Best Comedy Shows Coming To Pittsburgh In Spring 2017

Frick Park

Pittsburgh, PA 15217

(412) 682-7275

www.pittsburghparks.org/frick-park Date: Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Enjoy a weekend of Earth Day activities at Frick Park, starting Friday, April 21 at 6 p.m. with an all-ages community campfire. Then, on Saturday, April 22, head back to the park for a volunteer event from 9 a.m. until noon to help plant trees, remove invasive plants, and help make the park beautiful, followed by a series of hikes throughout the park until 4 p.m. End the day with a concert from local musicians at the Frick Environmental Center.