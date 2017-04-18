REMEMBERING DAN ROONEY: Obituary | Looking Back At A Legend | Public Viewing More Video | Sports Community | Pittsburghers | Catholic Community | A Tribute | Photos | More Steelers News

Manhunt For Cleveland Facebook Murder Suspect Enters 3rd Day

April 18, 2017 8:32 AM
Filed Under: Cleveland, Steve Stephens

CLEVELAND (AP) – A multistate manhunt for the suspect in a random killing that Cleveland police say he recorded and posted to Facebook is entering its third day.

Authorities say it’s now a nationwide search for 37-year-old Steve Stephens, who’s wanted on an aggravated murder charge in the shooting death of a 74-year-old retired man in Cleveland on Sunday.

Videos Stephens shared show him talking about his despair over gambling debts and trouble with his girlfriend.

On Monday evening, Facebook announced that it was launching a review for reporting harmful content following the killing. The company says it disabled Stephen’s account within 23 minutes of receiving the first report about the video of the fatal shooting and two hours after receiving any report. Facebook says, “We know we need to do better.”

A gun range owner says the suspect had shot at his facility, and video shows he was warned for breaking rules by practicing “rapid fire.”

Owner Blake Frederick says Stephens visited Sherwin Shooting Sports within the past year. Frederick tells Cleveland.com he recalls Stephens as nice and jovial, not negative.

WEWS-TV reports that a video Stephens posted to Facebook last year showed him rapidly firing at targets at the range in Willoughby and being warned to stop by an employee.

Police say Stephens had a permit to carry a concealed weapon.

Stephens may be driving a newer model white Ford Fusion with temporary Ohio license plate E363630.

The FBI asking anyone with information to call 1-800-call FBI, or call 911.

