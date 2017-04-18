Hundreds Expected To Attend Funeral For Dan Rooney

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) –Hundreds of people are expected to attend the funeral for Pittsburgh Steelers Chairman Dan Rooney Tuesday.

The list includes several dignitaries, including a former president Barack Obama.

Other notable people expected to attend include former vice president Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, John Kerry and Teresa Heinz Kerry, Eric Holder and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Rooney’s funeral is set for 11 a.m. at Saint Paul Cathedral in Oakland.

Cardinal Donald Wuerl will be the officiant for today’s Mass and Joe Greene will give the eulogy.

There will be road restrictions in place:

Yesterday, hundreds of people attended a public viewing at Heinz Field.

While many didn’t know Rooney personally, they said they felt they needed to attend the viewing.

“Mr. Rooney, even though I never met him in person, is part of our hearts,” Janet Beitler said. “It’s pretty emotional.”

“It’s about giving respect to one of the greatest men that ever stepped foot not only in the stadium, but in the whole City of Pittsburgh. He’s given so much,” Paul Ungerman said.

