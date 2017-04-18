REMEMBERING DAN ROONEY: Obituary | Looking Back At A Legend | Public Viewing More Video | Sports Community | Pittsburghers | Catholic Community | A Tribute | Photos | More Steelers News

Pirates’ Marte Tests Positive For PED, Suspended 80 Games

April 18, 2017 3:00 PM
Filed Under: Pittsburgh Pirates, Starling Marte

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Starling Marte has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball.

According to MLB, Marte allegedly tested positive for Nandrolone, a performance-enhancing substance.

  1. Jeff Smith says:
    April 18, 2017 at 3:16 PM

    Ha ha ha ha!!!!! That stuff is only injectable! He knew exactly what he was doing.

