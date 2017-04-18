Pirates’ Marte Tests Positive For PED, Suspended 80 Games

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Starling Marte has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball.
According to MLB, Marte allegedly tested positive for Nandrolone, a performance-enhancing substance.
Pirates OF Starling Marte suspended 80 games without pay after testing positive for Nandrolone, a performance-enhancing substance.
— MLB (@MLB) April 18, 2017
Statement from Pirates President Frank Coonelly. pic.twitter.com/c6APCxtrcb
— Pirates (@Pirates) April 18, 2017
One Comment
Ha ha ha ha!!!!! That stuff is only injectable! He knew exactly what he was doing.