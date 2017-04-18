Man Arrested After Attacking Passenger With Liquor Bottle On Port Authority Bus

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is in custody after allegedly attacking a passenger on a Port Authority bus with a bottle of liquor.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the incident happened around 4 p.m. Friday in Oakland.

The suspect, 30-year-old Juergen Benjamin, boarded the bus, sat down and began yelling at the 24-year-old victim.

Witnesses said Benjamin appeared to be intoxicated when he got on the bus with a bottle of malt liquor.

Eventually, Benjamin struck the victim in the head and neck with the bottle, which caused it to shatter. Benjamin continued to attack the victim with the broken bottle.

The driver pulled over the in 4800 block of Forbes Avenue, where terrified passengers were able to get off the bus.

Benjamin also got off the bus, but police were able to catch him several blocks away. His clothes were reportedly soaked with blood.

He is facing a list of charges including, public drunkenness and aggravated assault.

As for the victim, they were last listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter