Man Struck By SUV, Pinned Between 2 Vehicles In Ross Twp.

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man was rushed to the hospital this afternoon after getting hit by an SUV and then pinned between that vehicle and his own in Ross Township.
According to emergency dispatchers, the accident happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Hillendale and Rochester Roads.
KDKA’s Bob Allen reports from the scene that the victim was standing by his car, which was parked on the street, when an SUV struck him, pinning him between the two vehicles.
The man was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.
The name of the victim, who is in his 70s, has not been released.
