Police Union Threatens ‘War’ With Wilkinsburg Chief After 4 Officers Punished

April 18, 2017 11:19 AM
Filed Under: Carl Bailey, Chief Ophelia Coleman, Wilkinsburg, Wilkinsburg Police

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (AP) – The Wilkinsburg police chief has dismissed criticism from a union leader who questioned her leadership and threatened to “go to war” with the city after four officers were punished.

Carl Bailey with the Wilkinsburg police union says the department under Chief Ophelia Coleman is “a huge mess” that is only going to get worse. On Monday, he told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, “We’re prepared to go to war with Wilkinsburg.”

An unsigned letter alleging “fear and uncertainty” at the department was presented to the borough council on April 5, the same day it voted to fire an officer accused of shirking his duties.

Coleman says Bailey is angry about that firing and three other suspensions. She said most officers disagree with him and morale at the department is fine.

