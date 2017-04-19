Air Quality Report Ranks Pittsburgh Region Among The Worst

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The American Lung Association’s annual “State of the Air” report ranks the Pittsburgh region among the worst in the nation for certain types of pollution.
The Pittsburgh region is eighth-worst for year-round fine particle pollution, or soot. That’s the same position it held in the same report last year. Specifically, the grades for Beaver and Washington counties have slipped.
Not all the findings in the report shine a bad light on the Pittsburgh region.
The region’s ranking for short-term fine particle pollution improved slightly. Lawrence and Westmoreland counties earned passing grades of D after receiving F’s in last year’s report. Also, all nine counties in the Pittsburgh metro area showed a small improvement in ground-level ozone.
Advocates are calling on leaders and the Allegheny County Health Department to take action in response to the report to improve the region’s air quality.
Click here to read the full State of the Air 2017 report.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter