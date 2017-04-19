City-Approved North Side Homeless Camp Upsetting Neighbors

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A hillside along Howard Street on the North Side is where several homeless people have set up camp.
You can’t miss their tents and belongings, but one homeless man says they are allowed to be there.
“This is a campsite the city supposedly bought and the mayor supplied for homeless people,” he said.
As it turns out, the man is right. It is part of a city initiative, sponsored by the Homeless Outreach Coordinating Committee. The Mayor’s Office says these homeless people have the city’s permission to be there and to live there.
Paul Hendrick is a homeowner above the camp on Compromise Street in Deutschtown and he’s very angry.
“How would the mayor like us to camp out in his front yard – human feces, rats, just using the bathroom and doing what they want up there, litter,” he said.
Hendrick calls this an ongoing problem and said the homeless have been there for about three months. Last year, they were there the entire year.
“I don’t think it’s fair that my 7-year-old can’t go outside and play because they are down there doing drugs, partying at night and doing whatever they want to do,” Hendrick said.
Hendrick said if the city wants the homeless to remain on this property, the mayor should provide water buffaloes, portable toilets, garbage containers and a cleanup crew. Otherwise, Hendricks said he and his neighbors will move out the homeless campers themselves.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
One Comment
The mayor is too busy getting more bike lanes installed to care. But yeah this guy is right. Set up camp in the mayor’s yard and watch how fast a swat team shows up.
The mayor is human feces
The Mayor worries about bike lanes, what about making a shelter where the homeless can keep warm and out of the elements. Giving them a hillside along Howard Street, how kind is that?