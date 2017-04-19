Ex-School Board Member Arrested In Fayette Co. Drug Sweep

BROWNSVILLE (KDKA) — A drug sweep in Fayette County netted 16 arrests on Wednesday, including that of a former school board member.

Stella Broadwater, 70, was a longtime member of the Brownsville Area School Board. But now she is charged with selling drugs.

Police say Broadwater is accused of selling drugs from her home on Lewis Street.

According to investigators, she was selling primarily a drug called suboxone, which is highly addictive and can be deadly if taken in high doses or combined with alcohol.

She is accused of selling the drugs to confidential informants on four occasions.

Broadwater declined comment and covered her face as she was escorted from the magistrate’s office to the Fayette County Jail, following her arraignment Wednesday morning.

She was one of 16 people picked up during a sweep by the Fayette County District Attorney’s Office.

“The amount of drug activity in this county is just like every other county. It’s bad,” said Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower. “We have got problems in regards to suboxone, heroin, cocaine, marijuana, and we are addressing that frontally and attempting to slow down the activity.”

Broadwater spent more than 20 years on the Brownsville Area School Board.

The District Attorney says none of the drug sales took place while she was actively serving on the board.