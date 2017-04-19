REMEMBERING DAN ROONEY: Obituary | Looking Back At A Legend | Funeral | PSO Tribute | Public Viewing | Sports Community | Pittsburghers | Catholic Community | A Tribute | Photos | More Steelers News

Report: Girl, 1, Falls From Truck After Man Let Her Drive Home From Post Office

April 19, 2017 10:46 AM
Filed Under: Bruin, Butler County, Keith Gordon

BRUIN (KDKA) – A 1-year-old girl was injured when she fell from a truck moments after a man allowed her to drive while sitting on his lap.

According to a Butler Eagle report, the incident happened Thursday in Bruin as the two were returning home from a nearby post office.

Keith Gordon, 24, allegedly let his girlfriend’s daughter sit on his lap and take the wheel. As they were about to pull into the driveway, Gordon placed the girl on the floor of the passenger side. The girl grabbed onto the door handle, which caused it to open.

She fell out of the vehicle and suffered a broken arm and a cut to the head.

Gordon has been charged with child endangerment and reckless endangerment.

The report also indicated that there was an unused car seat in the vehicle.

