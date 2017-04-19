Firefighter Suffers Smoke Inhalation While Battling Greensburg Duplex Fire

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Emergency officials say a firefighter suffered from smoke inhalation while battling a fire at a duplex in Westmoreland County this evening.
According to emergency dispatchers, the fire was first reported just before 6 p.m. on West Pittsburgh Street in Greensburg.
There’s no word on what sparked the fire.
The person who lives in the duplex was home at the time, but managed to make it out. Officials on the scene that person uses a wheelchair.
The firefighter was not seriously hurt.
