Pennsylvania AG’s Office: Fraudulent License Plate Ring Busted

April 19, 2017 5:44 PM
Filed Under: Attorney General's Office, fraud, License Plates, Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s attorney general’s office is charging a dozen people as part of an organized crime ring that it says made millions of dollars renting out fraudulently obtained license plates, primarily in New York City.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Wednesday that the ring rented to people who used the plates to evade law enforcement, parking tickets and highway tolls.

The ring allegedly used a stolen notary seal to get vehicles retitled, enabling it to get new license plates through businesses set up as dealerships or transporters.

It allegedly rented out thousands of Pennsylvania license plates for $400 or more a month, while also providing fraudulent insurance paperwork.

Officials say the users avoided paying nearly $2 million for parking, E-ZPass toll collection accounts, insurance and car loans in multiple states.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

