Pittsburgh Area To Play Host To Several Upcoming NCAA Championships

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The NCAA announced a list of hosting sites through the year 2022 and Pittsburgh will host more college championships than any other city.
In 2019, Pittsburgh will host the Division I men’s wrestling championship and women’s volleyball championship. Both will be at PPG Paints Arena.
In 2021, we will host the men’s Frozen Four at PPG Paints Area. In Erie, Mercyhurst will host the women’s Frozen Four.
The first and second rounds of March Madness will be back at the arena in 2022.
Plus, the Division III women’s basketball championships will be held at the Palumbo Center.
That year, Penn State will host the women’s Frozen Four at State College.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter