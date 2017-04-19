Rania’s Recipes: Crepes with Velouté Sauce

If you’re looking for a delicious crepe recipe, check out this one from Rania Harris!

Chicken, Mushroom and Asparagus Crepes with Velouté Sauce

Velouté Sauce

6 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 ¼ cups whole milk

1 ¼ cups chicken broth (preferably homemade)

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Filling for the crepes:

¼ cup chopped shallot

½ cup chopped mushrooms

2 cups finely chopped cooked boneless and skinless chicken breast

3 tablespoons medium-dry Sherry

1 pound thin asparagus, trimmed

Crepes (See recipe below)

Directions:

Heat 5 tablespoons butter in a 2-quart heavy saucepan over moderate heat until foam subsides. Whisk in flour and cook roux, whisking, until pale golden, about 2 minutes. Gradually add milk and broth, whisking, and bring to a boil, whisking. Reduce heat and simmer gently, whisking frequently, until velouté sauce is silky and thick, about 15 minutes. Reserve ½ cup sauce for topping.

Cook shallot in remaining tablespoon butter in a 10-inch heavy skillet over moderate heat, stirring, until softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Add mushrooms and cook, stirring, until lightly browned, about 4 minutes. Stir into velouté sauce along with chicken and sherry.

Cut tips from asparagus and set aside. Cut enough stalks into ¼ inch pieces to measure 1 cup, reserving remainder for another use. Cook tips in a saucepan of boiling salted water until crisp-tender, 2 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a bowl of ice and cold water with a slotted spoon. Scoop out tips and drain on paper towels, then reserve for topping. Cook and drain chopped asparagus in same manner and stir into velouté sauce with salt and pepper to taste.

Assemble and bake crêpes:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Spread 1/4 cup filling across center of 1 crêpe and roll into a cylinder. Transfer, seam side down, to buttered baking dish, then assemble more crêpes in same manner, fitting them snugly. Bake in middle of oven 15 minutes.

Make topping while crêpes bake:

Stir together yolk, 2 tablespoons cream, and reserved ½ cup sauce until smooth. Beat remaining 3 tablespoons cream with a whisk until it holds soft peaks, then fold into yolk mixture.

Spoon topping over crêpes and broil 5 to 6 inches from heat until lightly browned, about 2 minutes.

Heat butter in skillet, then add reserved asparagus tips and toss until warm.

Put 2 crêpes on each of 8 plates and top with asparagus tips.