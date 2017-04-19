Tractor Trailer Backs Into Gas Well, Creates Large Leak

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Officials have shut down Route 136 in Westmoreland County after a tractor trailer accident caused a large gas leak.
The accident happened around 5 p.m. near the 3000 block of Route 136, which has now been closed in both directions.
According to emergency dispatchers, the tractor trailer reportedly backed into a large gas well, tearing off the head of the well.
Firefighters and Hazmat teams have been called to the scene.
So far, there have been no evacuations in the area. However, officials will be monitoring the air to determine if that is necessary.
