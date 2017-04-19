School Board Approves Principal As Football Coach, Despite Parent Protests

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some parents in the Woodland Hills School District are expressing outrage and calling for the high school principal to be fired.

Dozens of parents protested at the school Wednesday evening as board members gathered for a vote.

The question they considered was whether to hire high school Principal Kevin Murray as the new head football coach.

The board voted in favor of Murray, despite the opposition of some parents who say they want him out.

Murray came under fire last fall.

He was placed on leave for a few months after an audio recording surfaced of him allegedly threatening to punch a student in a profanity-laced tirade.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office decided not to file charges in the case and Murray was later reinstated.

Despite the protest, several students came to Murray’s defense.

“Mr. Murray was my position coach last year. He’s one of the coolest coaches I ever had. I just look forward to winning a state championship with Coach Murray,” said one student.

Murray has been the assistant football coach for the Wolverines for several years.

He replaces coach George Novak, who retired after last season.