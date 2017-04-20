SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
2 Dead In Fatal Shooting In McKeesport’s Crawford Village

April 20, 2017 5:05 AM
Crawford Village, Fatal Shooting, Homicide, McKeesport, Shooting

McKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — 2 people were killed in a shooting in McKeesport.

Police were called to the Crawford Village neighborhood shortly before 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Officers found the body of one victim in the street. Another was in a car stopped in the parking lot outside the 39 Building.

Investigators confirmed the victims are a 49-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman. They say they were both shot multiple times while inside the car.

Police say the male victim was able to get out of the car, but collapsed in the street. The victims’ names have not been released. Police say they did not live at Crawford Village. No weapon was found at the scene.

