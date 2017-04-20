SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
21-Year-Old Man Electrocuted In Shadyside

April 20, 2017 1:25 PM
Filed Under: Dakota Marshall, Morewood Avenue, Shadyside

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 21-year-old man was killed Thursday while working in Shadyside.

Paramedics were dispatched to a house in the 400 block of Morewood Avenue at approximately 9:30 a.m. where Dakota Marshall, of Ford City, had been working on a house.

Officials say he was “moving planks when he was exposed to electricity.”

Marshall was rushed to UPMC Shadyside where he was pronounced deceased.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information. 

