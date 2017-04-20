21-Year-Old Man Electrocuted In Shadyside

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 21-year-old man was killed Thursday while working in Shadyside.
Paramedics were dispatched to a house in the 400 block of Morewood Avenue at approximately 9:30 a.m. where Dakota Marshall, of Ford City, had been working on a house.
Officials say he was “moving planks when he was exposed to electricity.”
Marshall was rushed to UPMC Shadyside where he was pronounced deceased.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information.