Police: 8-Year-Old Suspected In Toddler’s Home Day Care Death

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP/KDKA) – An 8-year-old girl is suspected in the death of a 1-year-old boy who was left unsupervised in a home day care in Michigan.

Muskegon Police Chief Jeffrey Lewis tells MLive.com for a story Monday that the toddler’s body was found concealed Friday morning in a bedroom.

“I thought I saw everything,” Lewis said. “This one floors me. I can hardly get a grip on it.”

He says the primary witness is only 5 years old. He did not yet know a cause of death.

He said the 1-year-old had been crying and “the 8-year-old dealt with the baby crying.”

Lewis said the death occurred while the children were unsupervised for “a couple of hours.”

Bryanna Reasonover told WOOD-TV and WZZM-TV that she found her son’s body in a playpen when she went to pick up three children she had dropped off the previous night.

The 8-year-old was taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation.

Authorities reported the baby did not have any visible injuries, but the victim’s mother said the boy had teeth marks on his fingers and “deep bite marks” on his face.

Lewis said the 8-year-old involved likely knew something was wrong.

“If you’re a child and break something, you try to hide it,” he said.

