12 Animals Removed From Filthy Home, Man Facing Charges

April 20, 2017 12:03 PM
NEW ALEXANDRIA (KDKA) — A dozen animals were removed from a filthy home in New Alexandria on Thursday.

The animals were noticed when the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Department went there to serve a warrant.

They found garbage covering the floor, and nine dogs and three cats living in the deplorable conditions.

filth house 12 Animals Removed From Filthy Home, Man Facing Charges

Photo: Westmoreland County Sheriff

img 1871 12 Animals Removed From Filthy Home, Man Facing Charges

Photo: Westmoreland County Sheriff

Animal Rescue League will take custody of the animals and evaluate their conditions.

The man who lives there will face animal cruelty charges.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA for more information.

