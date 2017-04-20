12 Animals Removed From Filthy Home, Man Facing Charges

NEW ALEXANDRIA (KDKA) — A dozen animals were removed from a filthy home in New Alexandria on Thursday.
The animals were noticed when the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Department went there to serve a warrant.
They found garbage covering the floor, and nine dogs and three cats living in the deplorable conditions.
Animal Rescue League will take custody of the animals and evaluate their conditions.
The man who lives there will face animal cruelty charges.
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA for more information.