WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

12 Animals Removed From Filthy Home, Man Facing Charges

April 20, 2017 12:03 PM
Filed Under: Amy Wadas, Animal Cruelty, New Alexandria, Westmoreland County

NEW ALEXANDRIA (KDKA) — Several animals were removed from a filthy home in New Alexandria on Thursday.

The animals were noticed when the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Department went there to serve a warrant.

They found garbage covering the floor, and nine dogs and three cats living in the deplorable conditions.

Michael Frye talked to KDKA’s cameras. He said he’s sorry for the living conditions the animals were in.

“I wasn’t able to take care of them for the last few months,” Frye said.

michael frye 12 Animals Removed From Filthy Home, Man Facing Charges

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

“There’s feces, cat, dog. There’s cat, dog urine strewn about the house. There’s garbage,” said Cyndi Price, of the Humane Society of Westmoreland County. “Half gallon jugs laying everywhere. Old beds with springs hanging out where one of the dogs was. I’m surprised the dog hadn’t been hurt in that room.”

A sheriff’s deputy was called to the home to serve warrants for traffic tickets.

“Upon coming to this house, it was immediately evident there was a serious animal cruelty issue here. First off, on the smell,” said Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Jonathan Held.

filth house 12 Animals Removed From Filthy Home, Man Facing Charges

Photo: Westmoreland County Sheriff

img 1871 12 Animals Removed From Filthy Home, Man Facing Charges

Photo: Westmoreland County Sheriff

Frye lived at the home with his father, Jeff Frye.

The two face animal cruelty charges.

The sheriff says Michael’s girlfriend may also face charges since she knew about the conditions.

The Fryes surrendered the animals to authorities.

Michael says they’ve been living in the conditions for the past six months. He says he’s been sick and his dad is disabled.

“I never intended for anything to happen like that,” he said. “I just got overwhelmed.”

The pit bulls and pit bull/boxer mixes were taken away to the Humane Society of Westmoreland County, Action for Animals in Derry and Hoffman Kennels to be housed until they’re cleaned up and adopted out.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia