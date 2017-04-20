Car Flips In 3-Car Collision On I-279

WEST VIEW (KDKA) — A vehicle flipped in a three-car crash on Thursday.
It happened just before 9:30 a.m. along I-279 southbound near a construction site in West View.
Traffic was backed up for miles.
The Express (left) lane of southbound I-279 was closed to traffic between the Bellevue/West View and Perrysville Avenue exits as a result. Traffic continues to get past the crash in the local (right) lane.
One person was reportedly trapped but there was no word on the extent of any injuries.
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information.