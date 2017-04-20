SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

Car Flips In 3-Car Collision On I-279

April 20, 2017 9:46 AM
Filed Under: I-279, West View

WEST VIEW (KDKA) — A vehicle flipped in a three-car crash on Thursday.

It happened just before 9:30 a.m. along I-279 southbound near a construction site in West View.

Traffic was backed up for miles.

The Express (left) lane of southbound I-279 was closed to traffic between the Bellevue/West View and Perrysville Avenue exits as a result.  Traffic continues to get past the crash in the local (right) lane.

One person was reportedly trapped but there was no word on the extent of any injuries.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia