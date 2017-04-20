SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Lawsuit: 7th Patient Died Due To UPMC Mold Outbreak

April 20, 2017 2:23 PM
Filed Under: Katherine Landman, Paris Companies, UPMC, UPMC Shadyside

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On Thursday, a new lawsuit was filed against UPMC and linen supplier Paris Companies, claiming that a seventh patient died as a result of a recent mold outbreak.

Lawyers state that Katherine Landman, 44, died on Oct. 11, 2015, after being treated at UPMC Shadyside. The lawsuit, filed by the Landman’s family, states that the deceased was a leukemia patient and that she developed a fungal infection that invaded her sinus cavity.

A UPMC report indicates linens cleaned and supplied by Paris Companies were covered in mold and may have led to the outbreak.

Landman is the seventh person believed to have died after contracting a infection inside a UPMC facility.

