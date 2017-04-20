SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

Mother, Others Watch Helplessly As Ohio Man Dies In Car Fire

April 20, 2017 7:58 AM
Filed Under: Cincinnati

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) – Officials say a driver died in a car fire in front of his mother and other witnesses who couldn’t help him escape the burning vehicle outside his Cincinnati-area apartment complex.

The man’s car apparently burst into flames Wednesday afternoon as he pulled into a parking spot in Sharonville, roughly 15 miles northeast of downtown Cincinnati. Witnesses say the 48-year-old man tried to kick open a door and pleaded for help, but others couldn’t get close enough because of the flames.

Police were withholding his name while other relatives were notified.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the blaze. Investigators say they’ll review evidence from the scene to help determine a cause.

Sharonville police Sgt. Walter Cordes says that could be complicated because the flames might have destroyed evidence.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia