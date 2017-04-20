WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News | CBS News Special Report
Paris Police: Officer And Attacker Shot, Killed

April 20, 2017 3:54 PM
PARIS (AP) – Paris police say a gunman has killed a police officer and wounded another before being killed himself in an attack on the Champs-Elysees shopping district.

Paris police spokeswoman Johanna Primevert told The Associated Press that the attacker targeted police guarding the area near the Franklin Roosevelt subway station Thursday night at the center of the avenue popular with tourists.

MORE DETAILS:

The attack came three days before the first round of balloting in France’s tense presidential election.

Security is high preceding the vote after police said they arrested two men Tuesday in what they described as a thwarted terror attack.

A witness identified only as Ines told French television station BFM that she heard a shooting and saw a man’s body on the ground before police quickly evacuated the area where she works in a shop.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

