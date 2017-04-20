SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Hounds Remain Unbeaten On Road After Draw Against Charlotte Independence

April 20, 2017 1:08 AM
Filed Under: Charlotte Independence, Pittsburgh Riverhounds, USL

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Riverhounds’ good play away from home continued last weekend, earning a point on the road Saturday night with a 1-1 draw in Charlotte.

The tie comes one week after the Hounds earned their first win of 2017 on the road in Charleston and the performance in Charlotte was also a good response to a disappointing 2-1 home loss to St. Louis early last week.

The game got off to a great start for the Hounds with Kay Banjo giving Pittsburgh the lead just 2 minutes in with his second goal of the season. The Riverhounds rookie collected the ball in acres of space on the right wing in the Charlotte half and cruised down the flank unabated before smashing in to the top corner of the net.

The Riverhounds advantage did not last long though, just minutes later Charlotte would find the equalizer from the penalty spot as Hounds goalie Trey Mitchell was found guilty of fouling Charlotte midfielder David Spies.

Independence forward Jorge Herrera stepped up to take the penalty and coolly placed in the net for the tying goal, making it 1-1.

The match would slow down after the frantic 10 minute start, with Charlotte controlling much of the possession and pegging the Hounds defense further and further back.

Throughout the remainder of the match the Independence continued to pile on the pressure looking for the winning score, but it would be Pittsburgh who came closest to breaking the deadlock.

In the match’s final moments, Corey Hertzog and Marshall Hollingsworth found themselves in a two on one situation deep in the Charlotte half, but the Independence defender blocked Hertzog’s attempted pass and the game would end 1-1.

The Hounds are now 1-2-2 on the season and they stay on the road this Saturday when the visit Richmond.

