Police: Infant Found In Vehicle Involved In Knoxville Shootout, Man Arrested

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was arrested Wednesday following gunfire in Knoxville.

Police rushed to the area of Charles Street and Beltzhoover Avenue around 10:30 p.m. when they heard multiple shots fired in the area.

Officers saw a Ford sedan speeding on Matthews Avenue toward Bausman Street with a shattered rear driver-side window. The vehicle voluntarily pulled off to the side of the road.

Inside the car, police observed through the shattered window a 9-month-old infant male in the backseat. The infant was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital for a cut to the face.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

A firearm, a mason jar filled with bags of marijuana and a digital scale were also found and the driver, Gary Gates, 21, of East Hills, was detained.

Officers learned that Gates was in the area to meet other males. When Gates got to Moore Avenue, gunfire was exchanged between two males and Gates.

An additional search of the vehicle recovered an another firearm, over $2,200 cash, a Lucky Charms cereal box with seven bags of marijuana inside, three firearm magazines, a smartphone and a live round.

Gates is charged with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, possession of controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, possessing instruments of crime, discharging firearm, endangering welfare of children, and recklessly endangering another person.

The infant was later released to family.