Police Say Playground Punch Kills Pa. Man With Spina Bifida

April 20, 2017 10:53 AM
Filed Under: York

YORK, Pa. (AP) – Police say a man with spina bifida died when he was punched at a Pennsylvania playground by another man who believed the victim had been threatening children with a stick.

York police say the dead man, 25-year-old Oscar Cherry III, was merely defending some little girls he was babysitting Monday after another group of children threw rocks and sticks at him and called him names.

When Cherry picked up the stick to defend himself, two children ran home and got their cousin, 18-year-old Kwamiere Durham.

Police say Durham confronted Cherry and when Cherry didn’t respond, Durham punched him in the face. Cherry fell and hit his head. He died Tuesday.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Durham who’s jailed on homicide and assault charges.

Spina bifida is a congenital defect of the spine.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

