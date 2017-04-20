SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Sabres Clean House By Firing GM Murray And Coach Bylsma

April 20, 2017 11:07 AM
Filed Under: Dan Bylsma, Hockey, NHL, Penguins, sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP/KDKA) – The Buffalo Sabres have fired general manager Tim Murray and coach Dan Bylsma after the youthful team missed the playoffs for a sixth consecutive season.

Owner Terry Pegula made the announcement Thursday after spending the past two days holding season-ending meetings with Murray.

Murray had completed his third full season as GM, and was responsible for overseeing a top-to-bottom rebuilding project in Buffalo. Bylsma completed his second season.

After finishing 35-36-11 last season, the Sabres took a step back this past year. They went 33-37-12 and finished last in the Atlantic Division standings.

Bylsma used to be the head coach for the Pittsburgh Penguins, whom he led to a Stanley Cup championship in 2009. He was fired by the Penguins after the 2013-14 season.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

