Sabres Clean House By Firing GM Murray And Coach Bylsma

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP/KDKA) – The Buffalo Sabres have fired general manager Tim Murray and coach Dan Bylsma after the youthful team missed the playoffs for a sixth consecutive season.
Owner Terry Pegula made the announcement Thursday after spending the past two days holding season-ending meetings with Murray.
Murray had completed his third full season as GM, and was responsible for overseeing a top-to-bottom rebuilding project in Buffalo. Bylsma completed his second season.
After finishing 35-36-11 last season, the Sabres took a step back this past year. They went 33-37-12 and finished last in the Atlantic Division standings.
Bylsma used to be the head coach for the Pittsburgh Penguins, whom he led to a Stanley Cup championship in 2009. He was fired by the Penguins after the 2013-14 season.
