Storms Bring Hail & Gusty Winds, Another Round To Move Through Tonight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The first round of storms has cleared out of the Pittsburgh area, but after a bit of lull this evening, more wet weather will move in for the overnight hours.

Thunderstorms came through this afternoon bringing with it downpours, gusty winds, thunder, lightning and some pretty sizable hail.

There were reports of downed trees, like in Cranberry Township; and, in Arnold, the hail that fell was bigger than a quarter.

KDKA Chief Meteorologist Jeff Verszyla says a spotty shower or storm isn’t out of the question during the evening hours, but for those headed to the Penguins big screen, much of the night should be dry.

Thinking about watching @penguins game on the big screen?…with a lull in showers for a few hours…things look ok #LetsGoPens — Jeff Verszyla (@Verz) April 20, 2017

“We’ve had a couple [storms] coming through, and the good part of it is, it came through and sort of helped stabilize the atmosphere a little bit,” Verszyla said. “The front that’s going to trigger the next line is not going to get here until later on this evening with some showers lingering overnight.”

He says the showers and storms will move back in after 10 p.m.

While there could be a *spotty* shower in some areas…a relative lull in showers is expected through approx. 10pm #Pittsburgh — Jeff Verszyla (@Verz) April 20, 2017

For fans at the big screen, the Penguins say if there is severe weather, they will display a message informing the people outside to find shelter. If the weather clears, the screen will go back up and fans can return.

Once the next round moves through overnight, Verszyla says some morning clouds will give way to a sunny Friday.

“Once that one comes through, I think we’re in good shape through the day [Friday],” Verszyla said.

He says we will have highs in the mid-60s on Friday.

