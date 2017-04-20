SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
‘Traps Have Been Set’: Police Department’s Humorous 4/20 Tweet Goes Viral

April 20, 2017 12:44 PM
Filed Under: Minnesota

WYOMING, Minnesota (KDKA) — Police in Minnesota are getting a good laugh out of 4/20, the well-known nationwide “holiday” for marijuana users.

On Thursday, the Wyoming, MN Police account tweeted a hilarious picture of snacks, video games and soda – with a police officer crouched in the background ready with a net.

The goof is keeping with tradition.

Last year, the police department tweeted a picture of snacks underneath a trap, which also went viral.

